LA Rams beat Dallas Cowboys 30-22 at LA Memorial Coliseum

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley scores past Dallas Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the first half in an NFL divisional football playoff game Jan. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES --
C.J. Anderson rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns, and Todd Gurley rushed for 115 more and another TD in the Los Angeles Rams' first playoff victory in 14 years, 30-22 over the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round on Saturday night.

Gurley and Anderson punished the Cowboys' normally sturdy run defense and sent the second-seeded Rams (14-3) to the NFC championship game for the first time in 17 years.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for a TD and Amari Cooper caught an early TD pass for the Cowboys (11-7), who still haven't won a playoff game on the road in 26 years. After winning the NFC East and beating Seattle last week, Dallas lost in the divisional playoff round for the sixth consecutive time.

The divisional playoff game brought pride to the city of L.A. City Hall lit up in bright blue to celebrate.
