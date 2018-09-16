SPORTS

LA Rams player Aaron Neary arrested for DUI in Simi Valley

Aaron Neary, a backup center for the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI after crashing into several objects on the street in Simi Valley, police said. (AP Photo)

By ABC7.com staff
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Aaron Neary, a backup center for the Los Angeles Rams, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of DUI after crashing into several objects on the street in Simi Valley, police said.

Police say Neary's blood-alcohol level was 0.17 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Royal Avenue and Sinaloa Road. Multiple callers reported a car that was driving erratically and had smashed into objects along the street, including a bus stop sign, mailboxes and trash cans before it continued driving.

Police stopped the driver, later identified as Neary, and determined he was operating under the influence.

He was booked at the Ventura County jail for DUI and hit and run with property damage.

Neary has seen minimal playing time in the NFL. As an undrafted free agent, he had brief stints without playing time with the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles before being claimed by the Rams off waivers last year.

He made his playing debut as a Ram in Week 17 as the team was resting many of its starters. He was re-signed to the Rams practice squad last week after being waived in August.
