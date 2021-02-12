LA Rams football player Micah Kiser works to spread message of unity

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The history of social activism in sports runs deep. For centuries, players have used their platform to spotlight injustice. So when deadly protests erupted near his college campus three years ago, LA Rams linebacker Micah Kiser felt compelled to answer the call.It was 2017, when racial tensions boiled over in Charlottesville Virginia. Football player Micah Kiser found himself at a crossroads. He was playing for the University of Virginia, a team with players from all walks of life."I played with rural guys, city guys, guys that were Christian, guys that were Muslim. It doesn't matter because we were united around one goal," said Kiser.The tensions of the time could have easily boiled over into the team. The Rams linebacker felt a need to step forward. So he invited UVA players, coaches, students, and residents to link arms in a show of solidarity for inclusiveness and diversity."I was ready for it. I had prepared to be a leader and I relish those moments," said Kiser.Kiser is proud of his time in Charlottesville and his role with the team. But it is something that only came with making an effort to understand not everyone sees the world like him."I think that's important just having empathy for other people, where they come from, being able to see their background, and me always wanting to educate myself, to learn about why is it like this," said Kiser.In celebration of Black History Month, the Rams showcased Kiser's story and worked with a videographer from Basic Films LA to produce a short film about his social activism. His story - a reminder of the importance of history for everyone in this multicolored country shaped equally by its differences and the things we have in common.