SPORTS

LA Rams rookies help Habitat for Humanity build homes in Culver City

EMBED </>More Videos

Los Angeles Rams rookies put the hammer down for a good cause on Friday as they helped build six homes in Culver City. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
Rams rookies put the hammer down for a good cause on Friday.

The Rams rookies were among 230 volunteers helping Habitat for Humanity build six homes in Culver City.

"They woke us up a little early," John Kelly, Rams rookie running back, said. "It's not like we don't wake up early for practice. It's good to be giving back to somebody."

"The community has really come together to raise the funds. We have faith groups, corporations, individuals, rotary clubs," Erin Rank, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of LA, added. "Everybody is coming together to help us build these homes."

The Rams will try to build a winning team this upcoming season. For now, 28 rookies helped lay a good foundation on Friday.

"We're getting the instructions from a lot of veteran guys, just like at practice," Kelly said. "We get instructions from the veteran guys there, we're getting the same kind of instructions here."

Pounding a hammer to build a house is the ultimate teamwork, but sometimes the nail bends, and it's much harder than it looks.

"It makes me appreciate all the people that are in the construction industry, male and female," Sebastian Joseph-Day, a rookie from Rutgers, said. "It's hard work. I'm sweating and everything. My muscles are bulging. It's like another workout."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsnflfootballhabitat for humanityvolunteerismfeel goodLos Angeles CountyCulver City
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News