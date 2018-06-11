Rams rookies put the hammer down for a good cause on Friday.The Rams rookies were among 230 volunteers helping Habitat for Humanity build six homes in Culver City."They woke us up a little early," John Kelly, Rams rookie running back, said. "It's not like we don't wake up early for practice. It's good to be giving back to somebody.""The community has really come together to raise the funds. We have faith groups, corporations, individuals, rotary clubs," Erin Rank, the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of LA, added. "Everybody is coming together to help us build these homes."The Rams will try to build a winning team this upcoming season. For now, 28 rookies helped lay a good foundation on Friday."We're getting the instructions from a lot of veteran guys, just like at practice," Kelly said. "We get instructions from the veteran guys there, we're getting the same kind of instructions here."Pounding a hammer to build a house is the ultimate teamwork, but sometimes the nail bends, and it's much harder than it looks."It makes me appreciate all the people that are in the construction industry, male and female," Sebastian Joseph-Day, a rookie from Rutgers, said. "It's hard work. I'm sweating and everything. My muscles are bulging. It's like another workout."