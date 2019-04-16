LA Stadium reaches milestone with completion of outer shell of canopy

INGLEWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The new NFL stadium that will be home to both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers is really starting to take shape.Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood on Monday celebrated a milestone: the completion of the outer shell of the canopy that will sit above the bowl. Traditionally, this is a special moment for construction crews."The topping out celebration is really just here to acknowledge all of the ironworkers and all of the men and women on site," said roof structure project manager Daniel Schmitt. "It's definitely a sense of pride, you know, it's great for them, they're here all day long every day."The stadium is a busy place these days. There are about 3,000 construction workers at the site every day. On Monday, they were treated to a lunch for all the hard work that got to this point.The work has been going on since 2016 and for many, it's a dream that is finally looking like a reality."It's been over 20 years before NFL finally came back, so yeah, seeing it here and seeing it actually take shape and now the roofline taking shape -- it's a big step," said A.G. Spanos of the ChargersOnce it's finished, the stadium will measure more than 3 million square feet, the largest in the NFL.From the top, you can see airplanes fly right above you as they head to Los Angeles International Airport. Soon, the seats will be filled with fans."This platform is open to everybody who wants to be here. You can sit and see this field very clearly. You're going to have the center-hung scoreboard, the world's largest video board, right there in front of you, and you can turn around and look at the ocean at the same time," said Kevin Demoff of the L.A. Rams.By the end of this summer, the canopy will be finished and then next year, there will be football being played in L.A. Stadium.