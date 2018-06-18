SPORTS

LA World Cup celebrations turn rowdy

EMBED </>More Videos

Cellphone video shows a rowdy soccer fan shooting fireworks toward police after Mexico's World Cup victory. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Some soccer fan celebrations got out of control in Los Angeles on Sunday after Mexico's upset victory in the World Cup.

Fans took to the streets, shutting some of them down. And in Huntington Park, cellphone video shows a fan shooting off fireworks toward police.

MORE: False quake detected in Mexico City after player's winning goal
EMBED More News Videos

Mexico defeats defending champion Germany in the World Cup.


That fan in Huntington Park was later arrested, and two others were also arrested in connection with fan celebrations in Pacoima.

Rowdy behavior was also reported in Santa Ana and East Los Angeles, among other communities. Drivers were seen doing doughnuts on the street, filling the air with smoke and shutting down traffic in some areas.

Mexico beat the World Cup's defending champion Germany, 1-0, on Sunday. The Germans haven't lost a World Cup opening game since 1982.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld CupsoccermexicoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: 2018 FIFA World Cup
False quake detected in Mexico City after player's winning goal
SPORTS
Serena Williams' 'Wakanda-inspired' catsuit banned by French tennis officials
Kobe Bryant says his die-hard fans will 'fall in line' for LeBron James
Waiter charges Astros' Justin Verlander $1 million for 'Dodger Killer'
LAFC's Laurent Ciman not 'fully focused' for derby draw with LA Galaxy - Bob Bradley
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: LA Galaxy should have thrashed LAFC
More Sports
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Show More
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
More News