LA youth hockey team receives punishment after anti-semitic remarks

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Junior Kings youth hockey players who allegedly performed a Nazi salute and made anti-semitic remarks on video have received their punishment.
They must undergo eight hours of social media training, visit the Museum of Tolerance, perform eight hours of community service through the museum and meet with a rabbi, according to the Los Angeles Times.
After the incident, the organization suspended the 15 players and three coaches from the 14U team, pending the investigation.
The suspensions will continue until the Safesport investigation is complete, which could bring further disciplinary action. Safesport is a nonprofit committed to ending abuse in sports.
