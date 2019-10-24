Sports

LAFC, Galaxy go head-to-head in crosstown playoff rivalry

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's the "futbol" playoff game most thought would never happen.

"You've got two big powerhouses, and two big-faces of the league," said LAFC midfielder Lee Nguyen. "On paper it's going to be a great game," he said.

That paper shows LAFC setting records for standing-points, tying the league record for goals and shattering the record for goal-differential. But Thursday's one-and-done format sends the loser home.

"If you watch the playoffs up to this point, you see that there is a sense of urgency, there is no second chance, there is no guarantee," said LAFC defenseman Steven Beitashour.

This is a golden era of sports in Los Angeles. Tuesday's Lakers-Clippers game saw the cheapest ticket to get in at $180. However, the cheapest ticket to get into Thursday's MLS playoff game with LAFC and the Galaxy is $216.

"It's exciting to be part of it," said LAFC Coach Bob Bradley.

He knows - they've never beaten the Galaxy. They've met five times, with the Galaxy winning twice and the other three games ending in a tie.

Slowing down the Galaxy's best player Zlatan Ibrahimovic is essential. When asked how to stop him, Bradly joked, "I'm not answering any of them."

Those answers will come Thursday night.
