Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN

Lakers center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins has sustained a left knee injury described as serious, prompting an initial fear that he has a torn ACL, league sources told ESPN.A conclusive diagnosis is not expected until Cousins undergoes additional tests in Los Angeles on Thursday.The 29-year-old four-time All Star was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court. One source said Cousins had "bumped knees" with another player.