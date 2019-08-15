Sports

Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins seriously injures knee, sources tell ESPN

Lakers center DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins has sustained a left knee injury described as serious, prompting an initial fear that he has a torn ACL, league sources told ESPN.

A conclusive diagnosis is not expected until Cousins undergoes additional tests in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The 29-year-old four-time All Star was working out in Las Vegas on Monday when he had to leave the court. One source said Cousins had "bumped knees" with another player.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
