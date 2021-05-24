Lakers fans flock to sold-out Game 1 matchup in Phoenix amid return to some normalcy

The Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns 99-90, and Suns fans arguably played a major role in the loss. The Suns announced capacity for Sunday's game was 11,000, but it felt as though more were in the arena, which holds a little more than 18,000.
It was the first time there was more than 10,000 allowed in the newly-renovated arena. ArizonaSports.com reports the matchup garnered a sellout crowd.
Lakers can't keep pace in 99-90 Game 1 playoffs loss to Suns
The Lakers felt the noise from the crowd, including a standing ovation as Chris Paul returned to the beach after a right shoulder injury in the second quarter.
But Lakers fans were out in full force, many of which were Southern California transplants.
The scene both inside and outside the arena was vastly different than in California. Masks are only required inside the arena and many restaurants are completely open.
The fans say it's encouraging to see the slow progress of the world returning to some normalcy.
"I think it's getting back, definitely, especially with the vaccines," said Lakers fan Consuelo Rodela, who is from Anaheim but currently lives in Phoenix. "I've been here 12 years, I love it here. You can take the girl from Cali, but you can't take the heart of the Lakers away."
Other Lakers fans in Phoenix said they weren't too worried about the Lakers dropping Game 1.
"It's gonna be Lakers in five," said fan Cedric Whittaker. "LeBron's never been swept, we're gonna come back, bounce back and win the series in five."
While some Lakers fans aren't worried, for those looking for confidence, the Lakers lost Game 1 in 2020 to the Portland Trailblazers and went on to win the NBA championship.