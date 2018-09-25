The revamped Lakers held their first official practice with LeBron James and the roster of free agents signed over the summer.Over the summer, James was said to be loose and joking around during pickup games with the younger players, but he was all business at the first practice."We're here for one reason and one reason only," James said. "That's to someday host the trophy. That's the end of the road. But you have to have those types of championship habits every day."Coach Luke Walton said he's gotten advice on coaching James from a range of sources, including his own father, retired NBA star Bill Walton, as well as his former boss, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and even retired Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.At the start of last season, the Lakers' young core, led by 2017 first-round draft pick Lonzo Ball, was the focus of fans' attention. Now that young core is focused on learning all they can from James."They've embraced him as a teammate and guys look to him for leadership - but more from teammate-peer standpoint then from being in awe of him," Walton said.