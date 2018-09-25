SPORTS

LeBron James all business as he takes the court in first Lakers practice

EMBED </>More Videos

The revamped Lakers held their first official practice with LeBron James and the roster of free agents signed over the summer.

By
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
The revamped Lakers held their first official practice with LeBron James and the roster of free agents signed over the summer.

Over the summer, James was said to be loose and joking around during pickup games with the younger players, but he was all business at the first practice.

"We're here for one reason and one reason only," James said. "That's to someday host the trophy. That's the end of the road. But you have to have those types of championship habits every day."

Coach Luke Walton said he's gotten advice on coaching James from a range of sources, including his own father, retired NBA star Bill Walton, as well as his former boss, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, and even retired Lakers icon Kobe Bryant.

At the start of last season, the Lakers' young core, led by 2017 first-round draft pick Lonzo Ball, was the focus of fans' attention. Now that young core is focused on learning all they can from James.

"They've embraced him as a teammate and guys look to him for leadership - but more from teammate-peer standpoint then from being in awe of him," Walton said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslebron jamesLos Angeles LakersNBAEl SegundoLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former St. Joseph's, NBA coach Jack McKinney dies at 83
Angels' Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John at start of offseason
LeBron James makes practice debut for Lakers
Neiron Ball, former Raiders LB, in medically induced coma after aneurysm
More Sports
Top Stories
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 sex assault
Man busted with cart of pot at Metro station
Police: DTLA suspect linked to 3 murders, 4 assaults
Hidden camera found in RPV city hall restroom
Beverly Hills High School taking suicide prevention to new level
Construction to begin for OC's 1st streetcar
Show More
Incumbent Rohrabacher faces tough challenge from Democrat Rouda
Body found between 2 train cars in Torrance
Ontario officer wounded in Vegas shooting is back on the job
Yorba Linda gated community project approved by OC supervisors
Deputy shot, suspect killed in City Terrace shooting
More News