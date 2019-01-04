SPORTS

LAKERS LIVE: Fans gather outside Staples to celebrate their favorite team

Fans gathered Friday night outside Staples Center for Lakers Live, a night of mingling with former players and celebrating their favorite team.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Lakers fans gathered Friday night outside Staples Center for a night of mingling with former players and celebrating their favorite team.

The Lakers Live event included the chance to meet former players like Kurt Rambis, take pictures with the Lakers Girls and check out the 1988 championship trophy.

Fans also got the chance to show off their own skills, shooting baskets and possibly winning prizes.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be held on five game nights this season from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Chick Hearn Court.


The next events are: Feb. 21 vs. Houston; March 1 vs. Milwaukee; March 9 vs. Boston; and April 9 vs. Portland.
