Lakers release Earned Edition jerseys to celebrate 17th NBA title

By Mahmoud Mohamed
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sixteen NBA teams are releasing new Earned Edition jerseys to celebrate last season's bubble playoffs - and the Lakers are getting a special version with a unique touch to mark their championship victory.

The Earned Edition jerseys, released as the second half of the season gets underway, are being released for every team that made last season's playoffs in the Orlando bubble.

The Lakers Earned Edition jerseys are dark gray with gold and purple accents. On the back collar they display the number 17, representing the number of titles the Lakers have now won.



While all of last season's playoff teams get an Earned Edition jersey, the Lakers version features a small touch that sets them apart from the others.

Only the Lakers, as the defending NBA champions, got a gold Nike swoosh on their "Earned Edition" jerseys while the remaining 15 teams got a silver swoosh.

The Lakers are expected to debut the jerseys when they host the Indiana Pacers on Friday to start the second half of the season. The jerseys go on sale to the public starting next week.


