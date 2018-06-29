SPORTS

Lakers set sights on LeBron James in free agency

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will try to convince NBA superstar LeBron James to sign with Los Angeles now that he has become a free agent. (KABC)

NBA superstar LeBron James decided not to pick up the option on the final year of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, making the 33-year-old a free agent and clearing the way for a team like the Los Angeles Lakers to sign him.

Lakers brass, headed by former NBA champion Magic Johnson, will now try to convince James to sign a contract that could be worth $152 million over four years in Los Angeles.

The four-time MVP passed on a deal with Cleveland that would have paid him $35.6 million during the 2018-19 season. James may still re-sign with the Cavaliers because they can present him with a five-year, $205-million contact, more years and money than any other team can offer.

James can officially begin talking to teams interested in his services at 9:01 p.m. on Saturday night.

Los Angeles billionaire Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a minority owner of the Lakers and new owner of the L.A. Times. He spoke Friday to Andrienne Alpert on the set of Eyewitness Newsmakers shortly after James became a free agent.

"He'd be an amazing addition," Soon-Shiong said. "He's still, I think, one of the most amazing athletes in basketball today."

James owns two houses in Los Angeles and his 13-year-old son is reportedly close to committing to attend Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth.

Soon-Shiong also mentioned the possibility of other All-Stars like Paul George and Kawhi Leonard teaming up with James on the Lakers.

George, a Palmdale native, also became a free agent this week and has been linked to the Lakers. Leonard, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs but is from Los Angeles, reportedly demanded a trade to the Lakers earlier this month.
