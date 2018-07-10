Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

Will he or won't he?That question was on the mind of fans of newly minted Laker LeBron James on Tuesday, the day after the NBA superstar seemed to signal that he might appear at a pizza giveaway a few miles from Staples Center."Haven't been to a pizza party in a minute," James wrote on Twitter Monday. "Culver City?"The cryptic message was a response to a tweet from Blaze Pizza, a restaurant chain that had announced a Tuesday afternoon giveaway to celebrate James' recent signing with the Lakers."Stop by any of our LA locations between 2-5pm for your free pie!" the company tweeted. "Let's welcome #LAbron to LA the only way we know how!"James, an early investor in Blaze Pizza, is also a franchisee.On a humid Tuesday morning, fans began lining up at the Culver City location in hopes of seeing the three-time NBA champion. The mile-long line stretched around the business as people braved the hot temperatures."He's a celebrity and it's a once-in-a-lifetime for me," said Yolanda Echirivel, of Culver City. "I don't think I'll get to see him again in person."ABC7 asked Jonathan Argueta if he thinks James will indeed appear at the pizza shop."I think so," the Highland Park resident said. "There's like a 99 percent chance he's coming here."What will he say to James if given the opportunity?"Welcome to L.A.," Argueta said. "And thanks for coming. Hope we win a bunch of championships with you here."The line was cut off at 5 p.m. and those who remained in line would be given their free pizza, but fans were disappointed. Many said he let them down despite never actually committing to a visit at the pizza shop.Around the same time, his wife posted a photo of LeBron in their family pool on a donut floatie.