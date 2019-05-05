LeBron James reveals he was blindsided by Magic Johnson's departure from Lakers

LeBron James has revealed he was blindsided by Magic Johnson's sudden departure from the Los Angeles Lakers.
The message came Saturday night on James' HBO show "The Shop."
"For me, I came here to be a part of the Lakers organization, having a conversation with Magic. So it was just weird for him to just be like, 'I'm out of here' and not even to have like, 'LeBron, kiss my (expletive), I'm gone.' It wasn't even that," LeBron said.
Magic announced his resignation to the media before the Lakers' final game of the season, admitting he hadn't told anyone of his decision, not even team owner Jeanie Buss.
LeBron said he heard the news during the pre-game warmup.
