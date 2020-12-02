Sports

LeBron James signs 2-year, $85 million extension with Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN reports

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dunks during the first half in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Miami Heat Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year contract extension that's worth $85 million, ESPN reported Wednesday.

His extension runs through the 2022-23 season, which will give him 20 seasons in the NBA.

The deal follows a season in which James, who turns 36 later this month, helped lead the Lakers to a championship title, earning him the 2020 NBA Finals MVP title.

According to ESPN, James is the first player in NBA history to win that award with three franchises.

The Lakers are still working to re-sign their other superstar, Anthony Davis.
