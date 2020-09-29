WEATHER ALERT
Heat Advisory
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
ABC7 Shop
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Sports
LeBron James talks about talent surrounding him on Lakers
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
sports
nba finals
lebron james
los angeles lakers
nba
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Attempted murder charges filed in shooting of deputies in Compton
Boy killed, another injured in Westlake Village crash
'Healthy' college student dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say
Fact check: Trump, Biden's 1st presidential debate
Singer Helen Reddy, known for 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78
Marine jet crashes after clipping refueling tanker in Coachella Valley
Metallica donates $250K to West Coast wildfire relief
Show More
Walmart, Target to hold their own sale alongside Amazon
11 counties change colors on CA reopening map
Chaotic first debate: Taunts overpower Trump, Biden visions
Ventura County could soon move to red tier in state's reopening framework
Country music star Mac Davis dies at 78
More TOP STORIES News