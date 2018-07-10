CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --A Monday tweet from NBA star LeBron James could be responsible for a flock of basketball fans that show up at Blaze Pizza in Culver City on Tuesday.
The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers hinted that he might make an appearance at the pizza chain's 4114 Sepulveda Blvd. location, tweeting "Haven't been to a pizza party in a minute."
Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018
Participating Blaze Pizza locations are celebrating James' L.A. arrival with a promotion called the "LABron Free Pizza Party," offering free pizza between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The offer is available in-restaurant only, and not for online, app, phone or delivery orders. Click here to view participating locations.
James is an investor and franchisee of Blaze Pizza.