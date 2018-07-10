SPORTS

LeBron James teases Blaze Pizza appearance in Culver City

New Lakers star LeBron James hinted that he might show up Tuesday at the Blaze Pizza in Culver City. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) --
A Monday tweet from NBA star LeBron James could be responsible for a flock of basketball fans that show up at Blaze Pizza in Culver City on Tuesday.

The newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers hinted that he might make an appearance at the pizza chain's 4114 Sepulveda Blvd. location, tweeting "Haven't been to a pizza party in a minute."

Participating Blaze Pizza locations are celebrating James' L.A. arrival with a promotion called the "LABron Free Pizza Party," offering free pizza between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The offer is available in-restaurant only, and not for online, app, phone or delivery orders. Click here to view participating locations.

RELATED: LeBron James mural in Venice vandalized days after completion

James is an investor and franchisee of Blaze Pizza.
