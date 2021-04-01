college basketball

Legendary UNC Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams retiring

UNC head coach Roy Williams announces retirement

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina -- North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring.

The school announced Williams' decision Thursday, two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.

The university scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon on the Tar Heels' home court named after Williams.

