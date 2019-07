Los Angeles Dodgers to announce plans for major stadium renovations

Upcoming renovations to Dodger Stadium include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.

Upcoming renovations to Dodger Stadium will include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.

Upcoming upgrades to Dodger Stadium include a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodger Stadium is set to undergo a major overhaul.The Los Angeles Dodgers will announce Tuesday plans for $100 million in renovations that will take place during the offseason.The team will unveil a whole roster of upgrades, including a new center field plaza dedicated to pre- and postgame entertainment, as well as an open play area for kids.The round of upgrades will also incorporate a new series of elevators and bridges connecting different parts of the stadium.They're also expected to extend the protective netting for next season after a teenage fan was struck by a foul ball during a game last month The Dodgers will also reveal the official logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game - the first to be held at the stadium in 40 years.The announcement comes on the same day the Dodgers open up a two-game Freeway Series against the Los Angeles Angels.The Dodgers plan to honor late Angels pitcher, Tyler Skaggs , before the game and during the game with a raffle benefiting the Tyler Skaggs Baseball Foundation.