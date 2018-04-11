Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game

It's official! The Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles.MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Wednesday at Dodger Stadium."We thought Los Angeles would be a great place to showcase the young stars in our game," Manfred said. "Dodger Stadium is one of our iconic stadiums, and it's particularly appropriate that we bring an All-Star Game here."This will be the third time the Midsummer Classic will be in the City of Angels, and the first time in 40 years."In my lifetime, I've never gotten to witness an All-Star Game here in Los Angeles, so truly a special day," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said.The Dodgers last hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1980, when the National League All-Stars won 4-2. The winning pitcher was Dodgers lefty Jerry Reuss, and fellow Dodgers Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes and Bill Russell were all part of the starting lineup.In the booth for ABC that day were Keith Jackson, Howard Cosell and Don Drysdale, who used to pitch for the Dodgers.