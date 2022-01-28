Sports

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis sit out vs. Charlotte Hornets

By Dave McMenamin
CHARLOTTE --Los Angeles LakersstarsLeBron James and Anthony Davisdid not play in Friday night's117-114 loss to theCharlotte Hornetsbecause of injuries.

James missed his second straight game with soreness in his left knee. Davis, who returned earlier this week from a 17-game absence because of a sprained MCL in his left knee, was out with a sore right wrist after banging it on the rim during a dunk in a loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.


The Lakers, 2-3 on their six-game road trip, finish things off Sunday in Atlanta. Vogel said Davis and James were both considered day-to-day heading into the Hawks game.

Davis already had X-rays on his wrist which came back negative. Vogel was asked about the severity of James' injury and said, "There's some swelling in there that they want to just get on top of. And that's all it is."

L.A. started DeAndre Jordan at center and Wayne Ellington in the frontcourt with the two stars missing.


"These games can be some of the most fun of the year when you have a lot of guys out, or important guys out, and a lot of other guys get opportunities that they've been staying ready for, to bring some energy and some juice and get an opportunity to play," Vogel said. "So we have a deep team for a reason. The expectation is for those guys to go out and win a basketball game."

Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) also were out for the struggling Lakers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
