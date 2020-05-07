Los Angeles Rams 2020 schedule: Details released

ABC7 will air all the Los Angeles Rams preseason games including the first football game at the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Game time and dates for the preseason are yet to be finalized. Here is the preseason schedule:
Week 1 - vs. New Orleans Saints (Aug. 13-17)
Week 2 - at Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 20-24)
Week 3 - vs. Denver Broncos (Aug. 27-30)
Week 4 - at Las Vegas Raiders (Sep. 3-4)
The Rams and ABC7 kicked off a multi-year partnership with the "Te'LA'thon" on March 24, which raised over $2 million for the LA Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The year-round partnership will also center on the Rams and ABC7's shared commitment to communities across Los Angeles and developing programs to give back to fans and community members.
The first regular-season game at SoFi stadium will be Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys.
Week 2 they head to Philadelphia to face the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 20.
