SPORTS

Louisiana eye doctor offering free eye exam to NFL referees after Saints' loss

EMBED </>More Videos

Seems like everyone saw the interference except the referees.

LOUISIANA --
A Louisiana eye doctor is offering free eye exams to NFL referees after the loss that ended the New Orleans Saints' journey to the 2019 Super Bowl.

It was the call that was never made that shook football fans over the weekend.

Los Angeles cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman committed a blatant interference penalty with a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tommylee Lewis well before the pass arrived inside the 5, forcing the Saints to settle for Wil Lutz's 31-yard field goal that made it 23-20 with 1:41 left in regulation.

After the no-call, Jared Goff had enough time to lead the Rams down the field for Greg Zuerlein's tying field goal, a 48-yarder with 15 seconds remaining, ending the game 26 to 23.

Hours after that loss, a Louisiana eye doctor took to Facebook to announce his service to the referees.

"After having time to consider things we will GLADLY provide no-cost eye exams to all NFL officials prior to next season to prevent the atrocity that occurred tonight," Louisiana Family Eyecare wrote.

The eye doctor's office is located in Covington, Louisiana. But the Louisiana eye doctor is not the only one. A vision center in College Station, Texas, is also offering free eye exams.

The Associated Press Contributed to this post.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportslos angeles ramsNew Orleans Saintsnfleye carebuzzworthyu.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Sign in New Orleans says 'We were robbed' after Rams NFC win
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
SPORTS
Bud Light will buy beer for city that wins Super Bowl
Lakers' Christmas Day win serves as a road map for their success
NFL announces four London matchups for 2019 season
Get ready for Cousins' encore as Warriors play at Lakers
More Sports
Top Stories
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator running for president
Rams head to Super Bowl after 26-23 win against Saints
ABC7 broadcasts 34th Annual Kingdom Day Parade
National Day of Service: Where to volunteer in SoCal
Bud Light will buy beer for city that wins Super Bowl
Offender walks away from Los Angeles re-entry facility
Chase involving U-Haul truck ends in crash in DTLA
Montclair Buddhist temple theft suspect arrested
Show More
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
8-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption proposal
Crowds gathered at Griffith Observatory to witness eclipse
Bon Jovi's restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
5.8-magnitude quake strikes near southern Mexico
More News