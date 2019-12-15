Sports

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy

LOUISIANA -- As he did in several games this season, Joe Burrow turned the Heisman Trophy voting into a rout.

The LSU quarterback has won the most prestigious award in college football after throwing for 4,715 yards and an SEC-record 48 touchdowns for the top-ranked Tigers. Burrow received 2,608 points and 841 first-place votes, a record 90.7 percent of all the first-place votes available. He's the first LSU player to win the Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

Burrow did it after failing to receive significant playing time in three seasons at Ohio State. He transferred to LSU at the end of the 2017 season and threw for over 7,600 yards and 64 TDs as a Tiger.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts was second with 762 points. Quarterback Justin Fields of Ohio State was third and Buckeyes defensive end Chase Young was fourth.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslouisianafootballcollege football
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crew member found dead amid search for missing Irvine hiker in Mount Baldy
Ontario shooting: 2 children, probation officer found dead in home
Riverside County deputies allegedly refused service at Starbucks
Rosa Porto, founder of beloved Porto's Bakery, dies at 89
Police investigating vandalism at Beverly Hills synagogue as hate crime
Bear jumps onto car on way to Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park
2 horses die in first race of the season at Los Alamitos
Show More
18-year-old dies in hospital after being shot inside car in Mid-City
Hollywood's coroner retires after nearly 17 years
PG&E scrambles to renegotiate $13.5-billion wildfire deal
Man who spent 5 years on death row graduates from college
OC suspects on the run after robbery turns into wild police chase
More TOP STORIES News