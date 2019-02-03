LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Many will be carb-loading at their big Super Bowl party on Sunday, but which carbs are the luckiest for Los Angeles Rams fans?
According to Grubhub, Rams fans and Patriots fans should be eating very different carbs for good luck.
Rams fans should look toward noodles like mac and cheese and some Mediterranean food like beef shawarma.
Pats fans should be scarfing down pizza, sandwiches and Asian foods in hopes of a big win.
Grubhub got their results by comparing the most popular orders in each city on the days their teams won.
See the full lists below:
Los Angeles Rams Good Luck Foods
Grubhub compared the most popular orders within the L.A. area on the Rams' winning games versus losing games during the 2018 NFL season.
1. Beef shawarma (163% more popular)
2. Mac and cheese (115% more popular)
3. Shrimp scampi (110% more popular)
4. Chicken Alfredo pasta (105% more popular)
5. Ramen (103% more popular)
6. Chicken shawarma pita (103% more popular)
7. Penne bolognese (98% more popular)
8. Chicken masala (91% more popular)
9. Baba ganoush (91% more popular)
10. Lamb shank (77% more popular)
New England Patriots Good Luck Foods
Grubhub compared the most popular orders within the New England area on the Patriots' winning games versus losing games during the 2018 NFL season.
1. Sausage pizza (181% more popular)
2. Eggplant parmesan sandwich (171% more popular)
3. Ham and cheese sandwich (155% more popular)
4. Pork wonton soup (149% more popular)
5. Cheeseburger (127% more popular)
6. Pulled pork sandwich (127% more popular)
7. California club sandwich (123% more popular)
8. Garden roll (116% more popular)
9. Spicy edamame (101% more popular)
10. Eggplant parmesan (92% more popular)