Manny Machado makes Dodger Stadium debut

Dodger fans got their first look at Manny Machado in a Dodgers uniform when he debuted at the stadium for his first home game.The four-time All Star was traded to the Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 18 in a five-player deal."As long as I go out there and play, that's all that matters to me. Just go out there and try to be the best person I can possibly be," he said. "The fans are great. I'm looking forward to tonight, putting on that jersey and just trying to take it all in."The Dodgers played the Milwaukee Brewers.