Manny Machado, San Diego Padres reach record-setting 10-year, $300 million deal

The Dodgers' Manny Machado reacts after hitting a double during the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series baseball game Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)

SAN DIEGO (KABC) --
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have agreed to the largest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday.

The 10-year, $300-million deal includes an option to opt out after the fifth season, sources said.

Machado has spent most of his career playing for Baltimore; he was an Oriole and later a Dodger during the 2018 season, during which he earned $16 million.

The 26-year-old is a four-time All Star who has won two Gold Glove Awards as a third baseman.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

