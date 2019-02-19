SAN DIEGO (KABC) --Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres have agreed to the largest free-agent contract in the history of American sports, ESPN and MLB.com reported Tuesday.
The 10-year, $300-million deal includes an option to opt out after the fifth season, sources said.
Machado has spent most of his career playing for Baltimore; he was an Oriole and later a Dodger during the 2018 season, during which he earned $16 million.
The 26-year-old is a four-time All Star who has won two Gold Glove Awards as a third baseman.
And now every eye in baseball turns to Bryce Harper. His move.