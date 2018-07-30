SPORTS

Manny Machado to make Dodger Stadium debut

Infield superstar Manny Machado is shown in a photo during a press conference before his first game at Dodger Stadium. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Dodger fans will get their first look at Manny Machado in a Dodgers uniform when he debuts at the stadium for his first home game.

The four-time All Star was traded to the Dodgers from the Baltimore Orioles on July 18 in a five-player deal.

"As long as I go out there and play, that's all that matters to me. Just go out there and try to be the best person I can possibly be," he said. "The fans are great. I'm looking forward to tonight, putting on that jersey and just trying to take it all in."

The Dodgers will play the Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m.
