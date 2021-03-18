Make your 2021 March Madness bracket: Join the ESPN Tournament Challenge

ESPN

INDIANAPOLIS -- March Madness is back -- and so is the ESPN Tournament Challenge!

For the first time in nearly two years, the NCAA will hold its (normally) annual Men's Division I Basketball Tournament. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the NCAA to cancel post-season tournaments for all winter and spring sports after March 12.

To make your bracket, head to www.ESPN.com/bracket or download the ESPN Tournament Challenge app.

Select the teams you think will win each tournament game from the first round all the way through the championship game -- or let ESPN autofill a bracket for you. Those with their eyes focused on the prize can use the exclusive ESPN+ Bracket Predictor with stats that help you make more informed picks.

Compete with your friends, family and coworkers -- and choose wisely before brackets close Friday at noon ET/ 9 a.m. PT.

The person who scores the most points has the chance to win the grand prize: a trip for two to Hawaii for the 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational and a $10,000 Amazon.com gift card*.

