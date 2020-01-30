kobe bryant

Mariachi musicians honor Kobe Bryant with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Among the hundreds of people who gathered Wednesday evening at the makeshift memorial near Staples Center were more than a dozen mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.

They were there to honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who perished in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"He really embraced the Latino community. He did interviews in Spanish," mariachi player Santiago Alberto said. "L.A. is a mostly Latino community and they welcomed him with open arms when he came to L.A."

WATCH: Mariachi band performs as Kobe Bryant fans continue to mourn at Staples Center
EMBED More News Videos

Mariachi players from around Los Angeles came together at Staples Center Wednesday night to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight lives lost.


Alberto put out a call to local mariachi performers online. Members of different bands, they played together for the first time Wednesday night.

"This is how we mourn our people, with mariachi, with live bands," Moorpark resident Ramon Avila said. "We mourn him, but we also gratify him for everything he did for us."

Among the songs performed by the musicians was a heart-rending version of "Amor Eterno," or "Love Eternal," a beloved mariachi standard.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryanthelicopterhelicopter crashnbabasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Staples Center memorial to Kobe grows ahead of Lakers' return
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss says team, fans will 'heal together, love together'
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honor Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl
Audio, satellite images detail Kobe Bryant's helicopter flight path
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
Suit against sheikh who lived in SoCal describes alleged murder plots
Barrington Plaza lacked sprinkler system. Why is it exempt?
Coronavirus: Quarantine ordered for American flown to IE from China
Stolen vehicle suspect leads police on pursuit through Long Beach
Staples Center memorial to Kobe grows ahead of Lakers' return
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez to honor Kobe Bryant at Super Bowl
Show More
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Trump defense says acts to help reelection not impeachable
Apparent meteor seen on video flashes across SoCal night sky
Lakers issue first public comments about Kobe Bryant
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
More TOP STORIES News