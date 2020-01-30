Mariachi musicians honor Kobe Bryant with emotional rendition of 'Amor Eterno' outside Staples Center

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5891649" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mariachi players from around Los Angeles came together at Staples Center Wednesday night to honor Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and the other eight lives lost.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Among the hundreds of people who gathered Wednesday evening at the makeshift memorial near Staples Center were more than a dozen mariachi musicians from throughout Los Angeles.They were there to honor Laker legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims who perished in Sunday's helicopter crash in Calabasas."He really embraced the Latino community. He did interviews in Spanish," mariachi player Santiago Alberto said. "L.A. is a mostly Latino community and they welcomed him with open arms when he came to L.A."Alberto put out a call to local mariachi performers online. Members of different bands, they played together for the first time Wednesday night."This is how we mourn our people, with mariachi, with live bands," Moorpark resident Ramon Avila said. "We mourn him, but we also gratify him for everything he did for us."Among the songs performed by the musicians was a heart-rending version of "Amor Eterno," or "Love Eternal," a beloved mariachi standard.