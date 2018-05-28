Mexico soccer fans party at Rose Bowl for World Cup sendoff

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --Thousands of fans of the Mexican national soccer team flocked to the Rose Bowl Monday to give their team a boisterous sendoff for the World Cup.
Mexico is playing the top-20 ranked Wales national team Monday night in Pasadena.
But leading up to the match the Rose Bowl has been hosting a series of events, including open practices, autograph sessions and plenty of food.
Some 70,000 soccer fans are expected.
The World Cup starts June 14 in Russia. Mexico - currently ranked 15th by FIFA - will face Germany on June 17.