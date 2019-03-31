Sports

Bracket buster: Michigan State knocks Duke out of NCAA tourney

(AP)

WASHINGTON -- The Michigan State Spartans managed to fend off the Duke Blue Devils 68-67 Sunday night, allowing them to advance to the Final Four.

Overall, it's the Spartans' 10th time going to the Final Four.

Michigan State has not been to the Final Four since 2015.

The Spartans are now advancing to play Texas Tech, a team that is in the Final Four for the first time ever.

The victory sends the No. 2 seed Spartans coach Tom Izzo to his eighth Final Four. Michigan State's most recent trip was in 2015, when it lost to Duke in the national semifinals.

Cassius Winston, the Big Ten Player of the Year, had 20 points and 10 assists.

Duke had escaped its previous two games, winning them by a total of three points, but couldn't pull out this one.

Zion Williamson, the superb freshman expected to be the top pick in this year's NBA draft, had 24 points and 14 rebounds. RJ Barrett, Duke's other star freshman, scored 21 points but also had seven turnovers and missed one of two free throws with 5.2 seconds left with a chance to tie it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsncaacollege basketballduke blue devils
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CHP officer airlifted after crash on 101 Fwy in Agoura Hills
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Dodger Stadium fight leaves 47-year-old man critically hurt
Earthquake, 3.1 magnitude, shakes San Fernando Valley
Cypress College program helps vets transition into civilian life
Man with Down syndrome found safe after going missing from Lomita park
Diabetes drugs cost 23 times more in U.S. than Australia, report finds
Show More
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Huntington Beach
19-year-old shot and killed after knocking on wrong door
IE dealership employees nab man accused of vandalizing vehicles
Lamborghini Urus blends supercar DNA, SUV practicality
'American Idol' top 40 contestant Nick Townsend hopes to help others impacted by suicide
More TOP STORIES News