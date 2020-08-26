Sports

Milwaukee Bucks boycott NBA playoff game amid Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, per ESPN

(AP Image)

The Milwaukee Bucks have boycotted their playoff game Wednesday afternoon amid the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Bucks were scheduled to play against the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs at 4:10 pm Eastern/1:10 pm Pacific.

Only the Orlando Magic appeared on the court for warm-ups, while the Bucks remained in their locker room. The Magic ultimately left the court with less than four minutes until the game was set to start.

There are currently two more games scheduled for the NBA on Wednesday at 6:30 ET and 9:00 ET. There has been no announcement on the status of those games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridawisconsinofficer involved shootingorlando magicmilwaukee bucks
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA preparing for 'twindemic' as flu season approaches, Newsom says
WATCH TODAY: LA County officials to provide COVID-19 update
IRS sending money to millions -- but it's not stimulus funds
Ethnic studies course required for LAUSD high school students
First schools in OC reopen
17-year-old in custody after Kenosha protest shooting
LA considering making outdoor dining program permanent
Show More
Hurricane Laura, now a Cat 4, packs 'unsurvivable' storm surge
Woman was in body bag 2 hours before found alive, attorney says
Clippers coach Doc Rivers comments on Kenosha shooting
1 killed in shooting at Beverly Glen house party
Landon Clifford, of YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died
More TOP STORIES News