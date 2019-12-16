Los Angeles Chargers fall short 39-10 in home game against Minnesota Vikings

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Though it wouldn't affect their absence from the playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers were dominated during a game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.The Chargers had a chance to help their Southern California rivals, the Rams, by defeating Minnesota, but fell short 39-10 at Dignity Health Sports Park.The Bolts' season was perfectly summed up with one play near the end of the first half against Minnesota.The Chargers were trailing 12-10 and were in field goal range at the Vikings 26. But on second-and-2 Philip Rivers fumbled when he was sacked by Danielle Hunter.Austin Ekeler recovered it at the 38 and tried to make a play but also fumbled.Vikings defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo then scooped up the loose ball and went 56 yards for a touchdown to give Minnesota a 19-10 lead.It was the Chargers third turnover of the first half.Making matters worse, left tackle Russell Okung was injured trying to make a tackle.Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury on the Vikings first possession of the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers and left for the rest of the game.Cook was having the best season of his three-year career.He entered Sunday's game second in the NFL with 1,611 scrimmage yards along with 13 rushing touchdowns, which were tied for the league lead.Cook had 43 scrimmage yards before being injured.