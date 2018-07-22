SPORTS
espn

Montrezl Harrell agrees to 2-year, $12M deal to stay with Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski
Restricted free-agent center Montrezl Harrell has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract to return to the LA Clippers, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN.

Harrell's deal is fully guaranteed, sources said.

Harrell, 24, joined the Clippers as part of the Chris Paul trade with the Houston Rockets last season and made an imprint with his rebounding and defense. Harrell averaged 11 points and 4 rebounds in 17 minutes per game for the Clippers.

For his agent, Rosenhaus, the deal represented his first NBA free-agent deal after decades as one of the NFL's most prominent dealmakers. Rosenhaus Sports has moved into basketball and also representsPortland Trail Blazersfirst-round pick Anfernee Simons.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmontrezl harrelldrew rosenhausrestricted free agentnba free agencyla clippersworld of wojnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Lakers re-sign forward Travis Wear to 2-way contract
Ducks, defenseman Brandon Montour agree on new 2-year, $6.775 deal
ESPN 300 athlete Bryan Addison chooses Oregon
Phillies hope Nola's star shines bright vs. Dodgers
First impressions of the Manny Machado-infused Dodgers
More Sports
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News