Mountain biker soars over Tour de France riders in daring jump

SAINT-FLOUR, France -- If you can't beat them, jump over them!After six months of preparation, Valentin Anouilh achieved his lifetime dream of jumping over the Tour de France riders on July 15.Anouilh had his camera rolling as he used a ramp to jump across a road at the exact moment riders passed under him near Saint-Flour during stage 10 of the race."The jump is great, it is huge, it was too good," he said.The 2019 Tour de France began on July 6 and runs until July 28.