Dodgers-Nationals series now at 1-1 after Washington takes win at Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Washington Nationals evened up the National League Division Series with a 4-2 win over Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.The Nats opened up a 3-0 lead by the second inning and maintained it with support from ace Stephen Strasburg. The right-hander was throwing a no-hitter through five innings before Will Smith broke it up with a single to center field.The Dodgers finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth, with a sacrifice fly to right by Justin Turner that sent Matt Beaty home. A solo home run by Max Muncy made it 3-2 in the seventh but they entered the ninth inning down 4-2.Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson loaded the bases with two outs to give the deciding at-bat to Corey Seager.As Dodger fans held their collective breath, Seager struck out and the series was tied up as it heads to Washington on Sunday.Clayton Kershaw, who has taken heat for lukewarm postseason performances, was unable to shake that reputation. In six innings, he gave up six hits and three runs, with a 4.5 ERA.Los Angeles is now 1-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series.The Dodgers have appeared in three straight National League Championship Series and made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018. The team's last World Series title was in 1988.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.