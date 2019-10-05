Sports

Dodgers-Nationals series now at 1-1 after Washington takes win at Dodger Stadium

Dodger Will Smith hits a single that broke up a perfect game by Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg during Game 2 of the National League Division Series in L.A. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Washington Nationals evened up the National League Division Series with a 4-2 win over Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

The Nats opened up a 3-0 lead by the second inning and maintained it with support from ace Stephen Strasburg. The right-hander was throwing a no-hitter through five innings before Will Smith broke it up with a single to center field.

The Dodgers finally got on the scoreboard in the sixth, with a sacrifice fly to right by Justin Turner that sent Matt Beaty home. A solo home run by Max Muncy made it 3-2 in the seventh but they entered the ninth inning down 4-2.

Nationals reliever Daniel Hudson loaded the bases with two outs to give the deciding at-bat to Corey Seager.

As Dodger fans held their collective breath, Seager struck out and the series was tied up as it heads to Washington on Sunday.

Clayton Kershaw, who has taken heat for lukewarm postseason performances, was unable to shake that reputation. In six innings, he gave up six hits and three runs, with a 4.5 ERA.

Los Angeles is now 1-1 in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The Dodgers have appeared in three straight National League Championship Series and made it to the World Series in 2017 and 2018. The team's last World Series title was in 1988.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelesbaseballwashington nationalslos angeles dodgers
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Student brought loaded gun to Huntington Park middle school
LAX rideshare change: Airport officials aiming to improve traffic flow
LA sculpture missing 50 years found thanks to single book reference
Paralyzed man walks using brain-controlled robotic suit
The top things you do that make arthritis worse
10-4 day: Classic cop cars patrol Hollywood for a cause
Great Pacific Airshow: Public safety officials work to keep event safe
Show More
Major Democratic candidates visit LA to woo union members
Mother charged in death of daughter left in hot car in West Carson
SoCal vegan taquero wants his food to be 'culturally relevant, sensitive'
Special parking meters in LB collect funds for homeless
CA mom pleads guilty to having sex with daughters' teen boyfriends
More TOP STORIES News