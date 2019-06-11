NBA Finals: Warriors' Kevin Durant plans to play in tonight's Game 5 vs. Raptors

#Warriors Steve Kerr on the possibility that Kevin Durant will play tonight in Game 5. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/9R6ETPh3fS — Mindi Bach (@MindiABC7) June 10, 2019

TORONTO, Canada -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight in Toronto, ESPN reports.Durant participated in a shootaround Monday morning and then went to the training room to get more treatment on for his injuryOn Sunday, K.D. practiced with his teammates for the first time since injuring his right calf on May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.Monday night's game is a must-win for the Golden State Warriors as they face a 3-1 deficit against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney and Andre Iguodala are also dealing with injuries.Dubs fans say if anybody can come back from a 3-1 deficit it's the Golden State Warriors.There will be a Game 5 watch party at Oracle Arena tonight. Doors open at 5 p.m. It costs $20 to park and $25 to get in. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.