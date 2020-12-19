Sports

NBA investigating Jerry West, Clippers over Kawhi Leonard recruitment allegations

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The NBA is reportedly investigating Jerry West and the Los Angeles Clippers over the recruitment of Kawhi Leonard.

West, a longtime Laker player and executive, is a consultant for the Clippers.

ESPN reports that Johnny Wilkes, who claims to be close to Leonard, has filed a lawsuit alleging that West and the team agreed to pay him $2.5 million to help them obtain Leonard in free agency.

He says he was never paid.

Leonard signed with the Clippers, but says Wilkes had nothing to do with it.

