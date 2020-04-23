NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ready or not, here they come: The NFL's first virtual draft!
Rams head coach Sean McVay showed the media the screens in his home that will be used to track the offense and defense.
Rams General Manager Les Snead showed a red book that he uses to log the players. It's dated 2019 area scout draft.
"The problem is, Les doesn't know what year it is, but other than that, we are in good shape," joked McVay.
