Sports

NFL Draft is a virtual unknown for Rams, Chargers

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Ready or not, here they come: The NFL's first virtual draft!
Rams head coach Sean McVay showed the media the screens in his home that will be used to track the offense and defense.

Rams General Manager Les Snead showed a red book that he uses to log the players. It's dated 2019 area scout draft.

"The problem is, Les doesn't know what year it is, but other than that, we are in good shape," joked McVay.

Watch Curt Sandoval's full report in the video above.

ABC7 is a proud broadcast partner of the Los Angeles Rams.

Rams fans, don't miss two post-draft shows this weekend streaming live on the Rams' YouTube channel, Facebook page and on theRams.com. The first show starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, and the second show airs at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnfl draftlos angeles ramsnfllos angeles chargers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near DTLA
Newsom: No 'light switch' for reopening CA, but scheduled surgeries can resume
Coronavirus: 27-year-old Victorville woman in need of plasma donation
Company proposes airplane seat design for coronavirus era
Molly Sims works out for a cause, gives advice for moms
San Bernardino County officials to unveil plan to reopen parks
Suspect in custody after hour-long standoff on 91 Fwy
Show More
Santa Monica nurses back on the job after mask dispute
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 729
Protesters call for CA's reopening from their cars in DTLA
SoCal eateries opt for loans from small banks to stay afloat
More TOP STORIES News