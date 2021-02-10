Sports

Yahoo Sports NFL writer Terez Paylor dies unexpectedly at age 37

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- Terez Paylor, the popular NFL writer and Pro Football Hall of Fame voter whose career took him from the Kansas City Star to Yahoo Sports, died unexpectedly at his home early Tuesday. He was 37.

Yahoo Sports announced his death in a statement. No cause was given.



Paylor joined the Star after graduating from Howard University in 2006, covering everything from preps to arena football to Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer. He also covered the University of Missouri before taking over the Chiefs beat in 2013, and he would spend the next seven-plus years covering his beloved NFL.

Three years ago, he joined Yahoo Sports as a senior writer to cover the league on a national level.



His fiance, Ebony Reed, said in a statement that "while we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many." Kansas City Star columnist Sam Mellinger wrote "Terez's genius had nothing to do with turning a phrase. ... He knew football and the people who loved it."

Paylor, who was known for his booming laugh and infectious smile, was one of 48 voting members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He also was a member of the Pro Football Writers of America and National Association of Black Journalists.

Funeral arrangements were pending.





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsnflyahoou.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unexpected additional vaccine doses available in Los Angeles
Suspect escapes after short chase in Inglewood
NTSB: Pilot disorientation to blame for Kobe Bryant crash
Survivors, first responders recall moment Sylmar quake hit
Dr. Laura Berman speaks out after son dies of apparent drug overdose
COVID vaccine site open for 4-day blitz in South LA neighborhood
3.8 magnitude earthquake hits near Salton Sea
Show More
Senate votes to proceed with Trump impeachment trial
1971 Sylmar quake was wake-up call for building safety in LA
Los Angeles seeing spike in homicides in 2021
Sylmar quake anniversary a reminder to prep your home
USC team develops faster way to fight COVID-19 variants
More TOP STORIES News