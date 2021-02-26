Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: NTSB releases its final report on tragedy that killed Lakers icon, 8 others

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10324514" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds before crashing into a SoCal hillside, federal officials say.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10364965" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Vanessa called out the rapper on Instagram over the lyric which referenced the helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and eight others.NTSB investigators concluded that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, became disoriented in poor weather conditions while flying under visual flight rules before the helicopter slammed into a Calabasas hillside in January 2020.Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and six others who left Orange County that morning were headed to his Mamba Sports Academy in Ventura County. The group had flown to the same destination the previous day and Zobayan had flown Bryant along that route at least 10 times in 2019.The aircraft itself had been flown on largely direct routes between the airports in Orange and Ventura counties about two dozen times since late 2018, data shows, but the pilot took the chopper further north because of low visibility that day.There was no sign of mechanical failure and the pilot was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol, investigators said.The NTSB said it was likely Zobayan felt pressure to deliver his star client to his daughter's game. Officials believe Zobayan may have also felt "continuation bias," an unconscious tendency among pilots to stick with the original plan despite changing conditions."The closer you get to the destination the more you think just maybe you can pull this off," Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said at a virtual NTSB meeting Feb. 9.The agency wants the Federal Aviation Administration to require pilots to use simulation training devices to hone their skills and decision-making.The NTSB also wants the helicopter company that owned the ill-fated chopper, Island Express Helicopters Inc., to install flight data recording devices on each helicopter in its fleet.