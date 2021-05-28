Sports

Bay Area traffic keeps Angels star Shohei Ohtani off the mound against Athletics

EMBED <>More Videos

Angels manager Joe Maddon discusses Shohei Ohtani's talent

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A traffic jam kept Angels star Shohei Ohtani from making it to the Oakland ballpark in time for his regular pregame pitching routine, and he was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday night against the Athletics and shifted to designated hitter.

Because of an accident on the Bay Bridge that snarled traffic for one of the Angels' several buses and what had been a 45-minute trip became increasingly longer than planned, Ohtani returned to the hotel and wound up on Bay Area Rapid Transit - BART- and he then fell further behind schedule.

"That kept pushing him back," manager Joe Maddon said.

"For us, Shohei's most comfortable, he's pretty much regimented to get everything going about 4:00 for his start. It exceeded that by maybe an hour so we started calling the audible at that point to not pitch him tonight. And if we're not going to pitch him we're going to DH him."



Catcher Kurt Suzuki, a former Oakland fan favorite, was on the same bus and scratched along with Ohtani and Suzuki will catch the right-hander Friday night.

BART said on Twitter it had no problems with any trains at that time Thursday: "First, wow, what an honor to host a baseball superstar like Shohei Ohtani on BART. We did not experience any issues on our end. We confirmed with Operations Control Center there was no delay for any Coliseum-heading train during the Bay Bridge incident."

Maddon stayed in contact with Ohtani's interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, and when "there was an issue with the transfer on the BART" ultimately went with well-rested lefty Patrick Sanodval on the mound in place of Ohtani. The Japanese two-way star was in the lineup batting second against the A's.

Ohtani (1-0, 2.37 ERA) was rescheduled to start Friday night.

"So that's all it is, it was just a transportation issue more than anything," Maddon said. "It's just unavoidable."

The video in the player above is Angels manager Joe Maddon discussing Shohei Ohtani after a game in April.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnorthern californialos angeles angelsbaseballoakland athleticstraffictraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aiden Leos shooting: CHP releases image of suspect vehicle
PIT maneuver ends CHP chase in South Gate
Newsom unveils $116.5 million COVID vaccine incentive plan
Memorial Day expected to bring heavy traffic to SoCal roads
Widow of slain VTA worker describes moment husband died in her arms
Compton says LASD failing to provide services
Video shows Southwest passenger punch flight attendant
Show More
Arrest made in string of BB gun shootings on 91 Freeway
Fight breaks out between fans during Dodgers-Astros game
San Jose rail operator was killed while helping co-workers hide
Woman arrested for speeding through COVID vaccination tent in protest
Disneyland to reopen Jungle Cruise in July
More TOP STORIES News