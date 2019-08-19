president barack obama

Former President Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey sells for $120,000 at auction

DALLAS -- A basketball jersey believed to have been worn by former President Barack Obama while he was at a Honolulu prep school has sold at auction for $120,000.

Heritage Auctions said the jersey sold Saturday night in Dallas to a collector of American and sports artifacts who didn't wish to be identified.

The jersey was offered by Peter Noble, who was three years behind Obama at Punahou School.

Noble, now 55 and living in Seattle, said the jersey was destined for the trash when he picked it up.

Years later he saw an old photo of Obama wearing a No. 23 jersey while at school.

The auction house says details on the shirt match the one Obama is photographed wearing.

Noble says a portion of the sale will go to the school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstexaspresident barack obamahigh schoolauctionbasketballu.s. & worldshoppingobama family
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA
Immigrant success celebrated on DACA anniversay
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 260K
Rare photo exhibit of the Obama family in Alhambra
A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man in custody after his mother found dead at OC home
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in El Sereno
24-year-old San Bernardino middle school teacher shot to death
Santa Monica homeless feeding program continues in park amid opposition
Legal battle over reinstated L.A. county deputy costing taxpayers millions
7-year-old bounces off sofa, falls out of Koreatown apartment window
Man's burned body found in Joshua Tree
Show More
New toilets detect when someone is having sex in bathroom
Former Palm Springs mayor indicted in bribery scheme
Man accidentally shoots his aunt in Norwalk, authorities say
Beaumont murder-suicide: Identities released of 3 who were fatally shot at home
BMW's iconic 3 series is revised, but faces new challenges
More TOP STORIES News