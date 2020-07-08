Coronavirus: OC summer youth sports programs placed on hold after reopening for 3 weeks

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6307523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Health officials suggested that all school districts in Los Angeles County should have a "Plan B" for around reopening this fall if there is a spike in community transmission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Three weeks after Orange County leaders gave youth sports the green light to resume workouts under state guidelines, the California Department of Public Health pulls the plug, saying current guidelines do not allow for youth sports to resume.The County Office of Education reached out to the state for clarification on the guidelines, after hearing some confusion. Although disappointing, the athletic community knows things are changing day to day."Our coaches are trained and ready to go back again. They just now went back into their virtual summer camps where a lot of them are doing Zoom meetings like this," said Ed Howard with the Orange Unified School District.Howard oversees the athletic programs in the Orange Unified School District where some of their sports started practice about a week ago under specific health and safety protocols."We know how vital it is to the growth and development of our young athletes and our young students to get them out there, get them active, get them involved. These last four months have been really hard on them and really hard on our coaches too, cause that's their passion," said Howard.Sean Brashear knows that struggle. He's the head varsity softball coach at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana."I'm 49 years old, it's not easy for me to try to figure out what's going on in the world and the pandemic and trying to be smart and educated in the world that we're within. But at the same time, making sure that we don't lose sight of these young, you know, young people," said Brashear.He encourages his athletes to focus on today, not competitive play in the future."Not to get lost in worrying and concerning ourselves as to when and how that may come about," said Brashear.The Orange County Department of Education advises districts to hold off until there is specific guidance by the state health department on recreational team sports or school-based sports.