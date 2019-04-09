San Clemente teen surfer Caroline Marks wins big in Australia

AUSTRALIA (KABC) -- Southern California teen surfer sensation Caroline Marks won big at a major surfing contest in Australia.The 17-year-old surfing phenom won $100,000 in prize money.She's originally from Florida but moved to San Clemente a few years ago.With her first win, she also became the first woman to benefit from the World Surf League's new policy of equal prize money for men and women.Way to go, Caroline!