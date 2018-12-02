Oklahoma is in the College Football Playoff, moving into the fourth and final spot in the rankings after winning the Big 12 championship.

The Sooners (12-1) will face No. 1 Alabama (13-0) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and No. 2 Clemson (13-0) plays No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) in the Cotton Bowl on the same day.
Georgia (11-2) dropped a spot to fifth and Ohio State (12-1) remained sixth in the selection committee's final top 25. The Bulldogs lost a dramatic Southeastern Conference championship game to Alabama on Saturday, and the Buckeyes won the Big Ten championship.
They're In!— ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2018
Here are the FINAL #CFBPlayoff Rankings! pic.twitter.com/Uzux9yazIL
The Sooners beat Texas for the Big 12 title, avenging their only loss behind Heisman Trophy contender Kyler Murray. Oklahoma is making its third appearance in the five-year-old playoff. Alabama has played in them all.