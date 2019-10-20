Sports

'Sooner Schooner' crash: Oklahoma's horse-drawn wagon topples over during celebration lap

OKLAHOMA -- It was a scary moment this college football Saturday when the University of Oklahoma's "Sooner Schooner" wagon crashed on the field during their game against West Virginia.

After a second-quarter touchdown, the horse-drawn carriage came out to make its traditional victory lap, but this time things went off the rails.

The wagon was making a sharp turn when it tumbled over, sending two spirit squad members to the turf.

The top of the wagon top fell off the trailer and hit the ground hard, while the horses continued running with the trailer still attached.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries to the riders or the horses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshorsesu.s. & worldhorse drawn carriagescollege footballcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Red flag warning to expand across parts of SoCal on Saturday
34th horse dies at Santa Anita since December
Newsom pardons 3 more immigrants facing deportation
Bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in North Hills
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
1 man killed in North Hills shooting, police say
Asylum-seeking Mexicans are more prominent at US border
Show More
Bald eagle recovering after hit by car, left on side of CT road
Hillary Clinton says Russians are 'grooming' 2020 candidate for third-party run
Where's the candy? Nextdoor offers trick or treating map
2 men rescued after boat catches fire off Newport Beach coast
250 pounds of pot collected by LAPD after deadly shooting at luxury DTLA building
More TOP STORIES News